John Andersen: A united country held together in 2001

On the evening of September 11, 2001 I sat on the deck of my house and just listened. The silence was astounding. No planes flew overhead, traffic on Highway 29 was almost nonexistent, 40th Avenue was quiet.
After the day’s events it felt like the world had stopped turning. The shadows grew longer and the evening merged with twilight, then darkness fell. The day had ended but I wondered what would happen the next day.
As it has for millions of years the sun came up the next morning and life began once again. As the news came in and events were being put into perspective on that day, September 12, 2001, we were a united nation. The greatest attack since Pearl Harbor had occurred and the country was beginning to mobilize itself ready to respond to the task at hand.
George W Bush was president. I didn’t voted for him. He had gained office by the slimmest of margins. He lost the popular vote by .5% yet because of the electoral college where he won 271 votes to Al Gore’s 266 he was our 43rd president. As president I hoped he would do well; if so the country would do well. If he failed we all failed.
If the people who voted for Gore announced that the election was stolen, that Gore was the rightful president and if we, the people, had stormed the Capitol and the Supreme Court in a full scale riot, where would our country have been on the morning of September 12, 2001? We might be living in a far different country than we are today.
On October 7, 2001 the United States began operations in Afghanistan, which would lead to the longest war in the history of the United States. That war allowed for the spread of the conflict to flow over into Iraq. Again I ask what and where would we have been, as a country, if the cry of “Bush is an illegitimate president” abounded and massive demonstrations were held against the Afghanistan and Iraq military invasions?
What would have happened if President Bush had implemented a draft instead of relying on a volunteer army? I believe that “hell no we won’t go” would have been the rallying cry. What if Bush was deemed to have “stolen” the election.
The above scenarios did not happen. The country as a whole joined together. Our democracy held and we worked as a unified country to find Osama Bin Laden and kill him. It was more than former Present Trump stated as “one hit,” it was the Pearl Harbor of our generation.
What scares me are the rumblings I am beginning to hear about our failures in Afghanistan. Small but insistent voices are being heard that we “lost” Afghanistan. Those of us that remember the Vietnam war are hearing that old refrain “was it worth it”. Shame, enough already.
That question was best answered before we went to war. History does repeat itself. For the United States to have “saved” Vietnam and Afghanistan, both countries would have wished to be saved. You cannot fight a war in a country that does not want you there or does not share your values.
The Afghan war went on for 20 years through the presidential terms of George W. Bush, Barack Obama Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Trump negotiated an agreement with the Taliban on February 29, 2020 that all US troops would be out by May 31, 2021.
Perhaps it is time for all of us to accept the truth that we need to grow up. Name calling and blame placing will solve nothing. Storming the United States Capitol is not an act of patriotism it is an act of selfishness . If we cannot keep our Republic and our Democracy how can we export it to other countries?
With our freedoms comes responsibilities. We are long on our perceptions of freedom and short on our wiliness to have everyone in the United States have those freedoms. What is good for one is good for all. On September 12, 2001 we had a purpose. We need to unify our country again; for our own sake and our future. Do your part now.