John Andersen: A united country held together in 2001

On October 7, 2001 the United States began operations in Afghanistan, which would lead to the longest war in the history of the United States. That war allowed for the spread of the conflict to flow over into Iraq. Again I ask what and where would we have been, as a country, if the cry of “Bush is an illegitimate president” abounded and massive demonstrations were held against the Afghanistan and Iraq military invasions?

What would have happened if President Bush had implemented a draft instead of relying on a volunteer army? I believe that “hell no we won’t go” would have been the rallying cry. What if Bush was deemed to have “stolen” the election.

The above scenarios did not happen. The country as a whole joined together. Our democracy held and we worked as a unified country to find Osama Bin Laden and kill him. It was more than former Present Trump stated as “one hit,” it was the Pearl Harbor of our generation.

What scares me are the rumblings I am beginning to hear about our failures in Afghanistan. Small but insistent voices are being heard that we “lost” Afghanistan. Those of us that remember the Vietnam war are hearing that old refrain “was it worth it”. Shame, enough already.