John Jimenez named new Chippewa Falls parks, recreation and forestry director

John Jimenez was impressed with the variety of parks and all the recreational opportunities as he toured Chippewa Falls.

“I really like the community support, and how the community is so integral in the success of the department,” he said.

Jimenez, 39, of Downing, Calif., has been hired to become the new director of parks, recreation and forestry. He will begin his new duties March 22. Jimenez will replace Dick Hebert, 61, who announced in December he will retire at the end of March.

Jimenez grew up in California, with short stays in Costa Rica and Chicago. He said he has been looking for jobs in the Midwest; his wife, Kelsey is from rural Duluth, and Kelsey’s sister lives in Eau Claire, and they wanted to be closer to her family. He was intrigued when he saw the job open up in Chippewa Falls.

“I love the idea of a small community, where everyone knows your name,” he said. “Being in Chippewa Falls just a couple of days, I’ve gotten a glimpse of that.”

Jimenez said he feels like he grew up playing in the parks in Southern California.

