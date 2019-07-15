John Wagner has been selected president and CEO at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls beginning Sept. 30.
Wagner joins the hospital after spending the last decade with UnityPoint Health in Iowa.
He most recently served as director of operations for Jones Regional Medical Center. Previous roles there included director of performance improvement and employer relations, rehabilitation services director and a physical therapist.
“Since the moment I began engaging with HSHS, I knew the mission, vision and values aligned with my own,” Wagner said. “Meeting colleagues and community members from Chippewa Falls only further confirmed my desire to join this great system and hospital. I am truly looking forward to the opportunity to embody Christ’s healing love for all people in my role at St. Joseph’s.”
Wagner received his Doctor of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Science degree from the University of Iowa in 2008. He most recently received an MBA with a specialization in health care management in 2018. Wagner’s undergraduate degree is from Mount Mercy College with a major in biology and minor in psychology.
Wagner has been involved with many community and professional organizations while in Iowa and said he looks forward to continuing that in the Chippewa Valley.
