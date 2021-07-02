Johnson asks Moderna, Pfizer what they've done to assist people with adverse vaccine reactions

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has sent letters to Moderna and Pfizer to request information and data on adverse events and the steps their companies have taken to assist individuals who have reported experiencing serious adverse events following receipt of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Wisconsin Republican asked for this information no later than July 15.

“We all want the pandemic to be over,” Johnson wrote. “Operation Warp Speed and your company’s success in producing a generally safe and effective vaccine have played a key role in ending it. But just because a vaccine is generally safe, does not mean it is 100 percent safe. The small percentage of people experiencing serious adverse events deserve to be taken seriously and their health issues thoroughly researched and addressed.”

The senator detailed specific examples from stories he’s heard, including those from a press conference in Milwaukee on Monday. Since the press conference Twitter has labeled videos of personal testimony as misleading, and Facebook has censored private groups and individual posts.