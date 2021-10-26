Johnson joins effort to 'save COVID heroes from being fired' due to vaccine mandates

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) joined Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and several of their Republican colleagues to introduce the "Keeping Our Covid-19 Heroes Employed Act" to save essential workers from being fired due to President Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate.

In August 2021, the U.S. economy had 10.4 million open jobs. As shortages hit stores and communities struggle to recover, the Biden administration announced his plan.

Joining Johnson and Blackburn in introducing the legislation were Sens. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

“Well before President Biden’s ill-advised and divisive vaccine mandate, I had been hearing from doctors, nurses, first responders, and others facing the life-altering decision of having to choose between losing their job or being coerced into taking a vaccine. We are already suffering severe worker shortages throughout our economy, especially in health care. Vaccine mandates will increase these shortages and degrade our health care system. I support any effort, and am happy to co-sponsor Sen. Blackburn’s Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act, to mitigate the very real harms these mandates are causing and will continue to cause. No one should be pressured, coerced, or fear reprisal for refusing treatment, especially essential workers,” said Johnson.

“Our essential workers are true heroes,” said Blackburn. “For over 18 months, essential workers showed up to serve and protect their communities. Businesses across the country are desperate for workers and we are in the midst of a supply chain crisis. There are more than 10.4 million open jobs across the country, and now President Biden wants to fire even more workers. Getting vaccinated is a choice that should be made between a patient and their doctor. No one should be forced by Joe Biden to be fired or get jabbed.”

