A beloved downtown Chippewa Falls bakery is expanding down south.

Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes is a bakery in downtown Chippewa Falls that offers a wide assortment of house-made cheesecakes, cupcakes, breads, macarons, pies and coffee. And while they only opened in late 2019, a family friend is deciding to expand the brand to Oklahoma.

A family friend of Josef’s owners, Nicholas and Kristen Wiener, is in the process of opening a Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes location in Perry, Oklahoma. Perry is a town of 5,000 citizens and will be the first franchise location under the Josef’s umbrella.

A social media post on the Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes Oklahoma Facebook page said the bakery is certified, under construction and preparing to open as soon as possible.

“PricerClan Foods is an official entity, so Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes Oklahoma is a real bakery, yes. We are ready to start the process of getting open. The official open date is still unclear, but we are definitely taking steps to offer those delectable delicious cheesecake cupcakes soon. Just remember, fingers are friends, not food.”