A beloved downtown Chippewa Falls bakery is expanding down south.
Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes is a bakery in downtown Chippewa Falls that offers a wide assortment of house-made cheesecakes, cupcakes, breads, macarons, pies and coffee. And while they only opened in late 2019, a family friend is deciding to expand the brand to Oklahoma.
A family friend of Josef’s owners, Nicholas and Kristen Wiener, is in the process of opening a Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes location in Perry, Oklahoma. Perry is a town of 5,000 citizens and will be the first franchise location under the Josef’s umbrella.
A social media post on the Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes Oklahoma Facebook page said the bakery is certified, under construction and preparing to open as soon as possible.
“PricerClan Foods is an official entity, so Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes Oklahoma is a real bakery, yes. We are ready to start the process of getting open. The official open date is still unclear, but we are definitely taking steps to offer those delectable delicious cheesecake cupcakes soon. Just remember, fingers are friends, not food.”
The Oklahoma Josef’s location will serve the same products as the Chippewa Falls location, a plethora of delectable house-made treats. Stock in the Wisconsin shop is made in the morning and usually sells out by the end of the work day, so regular production of product will commence soon at the Perry shop.
COVID-19 continues to be a concern for the businesses in Oklahoma and Wisconsin, and Nicholas Wiener said while the shop was struggling for a number of months due to coronavirus, things have slowly started to return to normal as customers begin to become more comfortable to travel into the community again.
“We had a pretty big dip for a while,” Wiener said. “But now it’s all starting to pick back up again. I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that people are trying to save money to make it through the pandemic.”
Updates on the Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes Oklahoma franchise location will be available on their Facebook page as well as the original Chippewa Falls’ Facebook page.
