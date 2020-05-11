You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Josef's Cheesecake Cupcakes in Chippewa Falls doing record business
0 comments
alert top story

Josef's Cheesecake Cupcakes in Chippewa Falls doing record business

Nicholas Wiener

Co-owner of Josef's Cheesecake Cupcakes in downtown Chippewa Falls, Nicholas Wiener said he and his staff are adapting to COVID-19 restrictions by offering customers a wide assortment of options to obtain some of their delectable treats.

 Parker Reed

In spite of COVID-19 restrictions, a downtown Chippewa Falls bakery is alive, well and doing better than ever.

Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes is a bakery in downtown Chippewa Falls that offers a wide assortment of house-made cheesecakes, cupcakes, breads, macarons, pies and coffee.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions. the business was forced to shift toward limited walk-in service, curbside pickup and delivery all while gutting its store of any seating to discourage in-store dining.

The bakery is owned by married couple Nicholas and Kristen Wiener, and Nicholas said despite the business having to adjust to evolving restrictions, business at the small downtown storefront has been excellent.

“We’ve been just as busy, if not busier, than we were before,” Wiener said. “Everybody needs a treat during these times. People are taking the time to get out of the house and come get a treat for the family as much as they can. And people are calling in more and more telling us what they’d like us to make, so we’re keeping busy.”

Wiener said the fact his business is thriving despite being challenged on a daily basis can be attributed to a constantly supportive Chippewa Valley community.

“The community has been very supportive,” Wiener said. “People continue to come and get our cheesecakes, they keep ordering our cheesecakes and supporting us any way they can.

"Other businesses have supported us as well by buying our food for their essential employees," he said. "The community has just been very supportive. As long as the community gets behind the small businesses and the small business owners, we’ll be fine. We’re just praying for everything to continue to go as well as it has been.”

For nearly two months, patrons have lined the sidewalk outside of Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes, while continuing to practice social distancing, for the chance to get their hands on a tasty treat or two.

Wiener said continuously seeing people go out of their way helps motivate him and his staff to create quality products.

Another motivating factor for Wiener to see this pandemic through and contribute to the business’ success is who the bakery is dedicated to. His father Josef is the man who inspired him to first enter the kitchen, and now that Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes bears his name, he is going to do whatever it takes to keep the doors open and delectable treats flowing out of them.

“We couldn’t have done this without the love and support of my family, especially my mom and dad,” Wiener said. “We named Josef’s after my dad, who had a restaurant in Texas with the same name, and he loved the food business. He lived to cook. I grew up working with and under him and he was my mentor and my best friend. I just wanted to follow in his footsteps, and I didn’t know I’d be opening up a bakery when I did it because I was trained as an executive chef, but I guess I became a pastry chef in the end.”

Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or earlier depending on its stock. For more information you can visit their Facebook page.

"As long as the community gets behind the small businesses and the small business owners, we’ll be fine. We’re just praying for everything to continue to go as well as it has been.”

Nicholas Wiener, co-owner of Josef's Cheesecake Cupcakes

Quote
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mary Lynn Shilha
Obituaries

Mary Lynn Shilha

Mary Lynn Shilha, 58, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle w…

Joseph T. Goettl
Obituaries

Joseph T. Goettl

Joseph T. Goettl, 62, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Chippewa Falls. The world lost a most kind-hearted, gentle soul.

Lee Nadreau
Obituaries

Lee Nadreau

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee William Nadreau, 64, of Holts Summit passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in his home surrounded by loved ones after a bri…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News