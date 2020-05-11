Josef's Cheesecake Cupcakes in Chippewa Falls doing record business

"Other businesses have supported us as well by buying our food for their essential employees," he said. "The community has just been very supportive. As long as the community gets behind the small businesses and the small business owners, we’ll be fine. We’re just praying for everything to continue to go as well as it has been.”

For nearly two months, patrons have lined the sidewalk outside of Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes, while continuing to practice social distancing, for the chance to get their hands on a tasty treat or two.

Wiener said continuously seeing people go out of their way helps motivate him and his staff to create quality products.

Another motivating factor for Wiener to see this pandemic through and contribute to the business’ success is who the bakery is dedicated to. His father Josef is the man who inspired him to first enter the kitchen, and now that Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes bears his name, he is going to do whatever it takes to keep the doors open and delectable treats flowing out of them.