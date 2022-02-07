Josef's Cheesecakes to host viral YouTubers in local competitive eating challenge

A popular local bakery is adding a bit of a challenge to the Valentine’s Day festivities this weekend.

Josef’s Cheesecakes in downtown Chippewa Falls is hosting a “Sweet Heart Cheesecake Challenge” Saturday at the Chippewa Falls Harley-Davidson location.

Starting at 3 p.m., competitive eaters, TV personalities and YouTubers Randy Santel and Katina Eats Kilos will take part in a seven-pound cheesecake and a cheesecake shake for two team challenge. The eaters, who are also a couple, will be dawning the challenge in celebration of Valentine’s Day this coming Monday. The event is free to attend.

“We will be hosting the event at Chippewa Falls Harley-Davidson so we can fit everyone without being all cramped in our little shop,” Josef’s Cheesecakes owner Nicholas Wiener said. “We ask you all to join us for a fun event of watching the taping of their show, and of course I’ll have cheesecakes.”

The pair of Santel and Katina have nearly two million combined subscribers on YouTube, garnering millions of views for food challenges where they take on massive burgers, sushi, pastries and everything in between. Josef’s Cheesecakes has quickly gained traction in the Chippewa Valley the past few years, regularly selling out of stock daily.

For more information on the event, you can visit the event page on the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce website.

