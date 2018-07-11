Joyce (Stuber) Hammerstad
Joyce (Stuber) Hammerstad passed away Monday, July 9, 2018, with her family by her side.
She was born Jan. 7, 1941, to Stanford and Gena Stuber and grew up in a little town just outside of Eau Claire, named Allen, Wis., graduated from Osseo High School, married Larry Hammerstad and worked as an LPN for many years. She then moved her focus to in-home care for children of all ages; many of those children have remained in her life throughout their adult lives.
Joyce lived for her kids, grandkids and friends. She was a caretaker and champion to all, stranger to none. She enjoyed camping, bingo, gambling, cribbage, playing cards and loved spending time with her family. She always said that her dream was for her kids to live next to her and each other, although we aren’t next to each other we are at least all in the same state!
She is survived by a son, Allen (Christine) of Appleton, Wis., and two daughters, Sheryl (Alan) Moen of New Auburn and Lisa (Erik) Elliott of Lake Hallie. She has four precious grandchildren, Ashley, Travis, Eve and Neal; and five great-grandchildren, Azariah, Sofi, Tait, Haylee and Madison. She is also survived by three sisters, Donna (Gerald) Myren, Marlene (Daryl) Schlesser and Sandra (Jerry) Vetterkind; two brothers, Warren (Karen) Stuber and Dale (Barbara) Stuber; and a very dear sister-in-law, Paula Norelius. She is survived by Brenda (John) Emerson of Blair and their two daughters, Danielle and Alexandra, who she thought of as her extended family; a very special friend, Larry Hammerstad; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, Stanford and Gena Stuber and her brother, Norman, preceded Joyce in death.
Our Mothers wishes were to be cremated and remembered as she was. The family will have a celebration of life for Joyce from noon to 3 p.m. July 22, at Irvine Park, in the Activity Building in Chippewa Falls. The Activity Building is next to the Main Pavilion, across from the duck pond. Mom would want us to dress casual to enjoy the park and zoo environment just as she did.
In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts, her family requests that donations be made to a local food pantry to pass on her legacy of helping those in need.
