Joyce E. Welch
Joyce E. Welch, 86, of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her loving family with Heartland Hospice.
Joyce was born June 5, 1932, in Fergus Falls, Minn., the daughter of Leon and Desidera (Melstrand) Olsen. Joyce married William Welch in April 1953, in Rib Lake and they later divorced. She had worked as a book keeper at the Chippewa County Public Health. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls. Joyce enjoyed genealogy, crocheting afghans, was an avid reader, loved cardinals and all pets and post cards.
Joyce is survived by three sons, Bill, John (Sheridan) and Jim all of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Roger (Barbara) Olsen of Nashville, Tenn.; one sister, Emily (Robert) Navarre of Davenport, Iowa; one granddaughter, Jennifer (Ben) Costa; one great-granddaughter, Nora Costa; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Kathleen Adams; and one grandson, Jonathan Welch.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Terri Koca of Trinity United Methodist Church will be officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
