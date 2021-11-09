JR Truck Repair and Fabrication in Lake Hallie welcomes new ownership

A local trucking staple is under new ownership who plan to keep the decades-old business running strong for years to come.

JR Truck Repair and Fabrication is a one-stop big rig truck shop in Lake Hallie, which until recently was owned/operated by Jim Raven for more than three decades. Looking to spend more time with family, Raven sold the business and all its assets in June to married couple Adam and Katoria Pratt, two enthusiastic new owners who are excited to put their stamp on the Chippewa Valley trucking business.

“This has always been the dream,” Adam Pratt said. “This is what I was hoping for when I was in school, there have been a lot of stepping stones to get there and I’m glad to finally be here. Trucking has always been a part of my life and I look forward to it continuing to be a big part of my family’s life.”

The services provided at JR Truck Repair and Fabrication include big rig oil changes, truck stretching, custom fabrication, engine rebuilds, transmission work and everything from bumper-to-bumper on big rig trucks except paint and polish. The business also offers a few general truck services, including oil work and other services as needed. JR Truck Repair and Fabrication also has over 200,000 service parts on-site.

The Pratt family is planning on keeping the day-to-day operations the same for the foreseeable, with plans to expand in the future. The new owners would like to hire a few more mechanics/workers and potentially add two-to-three more truck bays and a full-time fabricator if all goes according to plan.

Prior to buying JR Truck Repair and Fabrication, Adam Pratt attended diesel school in Wyoming in 2008, then worked locally at Menards and various other trucking shops before starting his own trucking company (Adam Pratt Trucking) in 2018. Wanting to focus solely on the new business, Pratt sold the trucking company last month and is ready to go full force on maintaining and improving the pre-existing JR Truck Repair and Fabrication.

“This business has, and will always be a family-owned business,” Katoria Pratt said. “We will continue to be a one-stop shop for everything heavy diesel machinery equipment. This place means a lot to us and we know it means a lot to many people in the trucking community as well. We are looking forward to keeping this place running strong.”

For more information on JR Truck Repair and Fabrication’s new ownership, visit their website jrtruckrepairand- fabrication.com.

