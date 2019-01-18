Attorneys for the 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl accused of stomping on a 6-month-old Jaxon Hunter on Oct. 30, causing his death two days later, attempted to have the case dismissed Thursday in Chipppewa County Court.
Defense attorney Laurie Osberg contends the charge of first-degree reckless homicide doesn't fit with the facts in this case. The element for that offense includes the "disregard of human life," she told Dunn County Judge James Peterson. Osberg cited court precedents in making the claim the girl's brain isn't fully developed, and she doesn't fit with the notion of having "disregard for human life."
"What we are contending is that a 10-year-old is even less developed emotionally than a teen," she said. "And I think that is based on studies."
While Osberg acknowledged the girl's behavior was dangerous, and led to a tragic result, there is nothing in the criminal complaint that leads to conclude she should be charged with reckless homicide.
Defense attorney Michael Steuer said the fact the girl stomped on Hunter's head just once, and not repeatedly, shows that she does have regard for human life, because she understood that doing it more than once could kill the infant.
"It shows some regard for human life," Steuer told Peterson.
However, Peterson rejected the request to dismiss, and he found probable cause of first-degree reckless homicide. Peterson noted that the Legislature set a certain age in state law for when someone can be charged with homicide.
"This change in the law occurred 20-some years ago," Peterson said. "Science and studies have changes since that time. You have put a lot of work into these arguments, but these are arguments better made to the appellate court or to the Legislature."
Ultimately, Peterson said, he has to look at what a "reasonable person" would do.
"It's hard to believe that any 10-year-old would not understand how dangerous of a thing this is to do," Peterson said.
Richard Dufour, prosecuting attorney from the state's attorney general's office, echoed Peterson's comments, saying the merits of the charge are in place.
"What the defense is trying to do is turn the statute on its head," Dufour said.
Jaxon had awakened and was crying. The girl picked him up but dropped him; she then stomped on his head because he was crying, the criminal complaint states.
"Any 10-year-old knows that intentionally inflicting pain on a child isn't going to make it stop crying," Dufour told Peterson. "She was trying to shut this baby up, and the only way she was going to do that was incapacite this child."
Dufour added: "Did she show regard for human life? No, she did not."
In December, Peterson ruled the case would remain in adult court at this time but required her name, date of birth and address be redacted from court records. Peterson also ordered the media to not show images of her or her family.
Osberg questions the competency of her client and if she fully understands what is happening in court. The girl, wearing a black jacket, sat quietly in court while flipping through a coloring book during the proceedings.
Peterson set a return court date for a competency hearing on March 5.
After the hearing concluded, the girl's father became belligerent and yelled at court staff. He was escorted from the courtroom by the bailiff.
The state Department of Justice is handling the case after Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell recused himself. Jaxon's father, Nate Liedl, was an employee in the clerk of court's office, which created a conflict of interest, Newell explained.
Jaxon was born April 6. He was at a day care, which also serves as a foster home, in the town of Tilden on Oct. 30 when the 10-year-old girl — who lived there as a foster child — was alone inside the house while everyone else was playing outside. The girl told authorities she panicked after dropping the baby, and then she stomped on his head when he began to cry. The incident was reported at 4:34 p.m.
Jaxon was transferred to a hospital in Minnesota, where he died Nov. 1 — two days after the attack.
The girl appeared in Chippewa County's adult court Nov. 5 on a possible charge of first-degree intentional homicide by someone age 10 or older. Judge James Isaacson, who was handling the case at the time, ordered her held on a $50,000 cash bond and be placed in a secure detention center. Osberg said the girl remains in that facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.