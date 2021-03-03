Judge rejects Treu's request to withdraw plea in killings of 3 Girl Scouts, mother

However, Isaacson said he believes Treu understood the sentencing at the time, and was able to comprehend what was going on with the proceedings. Isaacson pointed out statements from a 2019 court hearing, where he made it clear that if they couldn't find a jury pool among Chippewa County residents, a jury would be brought in from another county, and the trial would still be held in Chippewa County. Shortly after that point, Treu opted to waive his right to a jury trial.

"There is no evidence of mis-advice," Isaacson ruled to conclude the hearing Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Defense attorney Travis Satorius, who represented Treu during his plea and sentencing, testified on Wednesday, saying he believes he accurately told Treu the consequences of each plea he entered.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell asked Satorius if he ever directly told Treu he could still appeal after a plea; Satorius said he had not worded it that way.

"Do you believe you misinformed him, and provided false information?" Newell asked Satorius. Satorius replied that he didn't believe he had provided misinformation.

Carly Sebion, Treu's other public defender, said she has been an attorney for 10 years, and she also defended her handling of the case, saying she told Treu about a variety of appeals open to him.