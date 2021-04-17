Julia Nunes: Celebrate Earth Day and enjoy sustainably produced, Wisconsin dairy

More than 97% of the Wisconsin milk supply comes from farms participating in the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management™ (FARM) program (Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, 2020). The four program silos – animal care, environmental stewardship, antibiotic stewardship, and workforce development – help to show consumers that the dairy industry holds itself to the highest standards. Certified experts evaluate farmers at least once every three years, and third-party verification ensures program integrity from authorities outside of the dairy industry.

Dairy products are produced with the well-being of the planet, animals, and you in mind. Wisconsin milk, cheese, and yogurt provide nutrients people of all ages need to grow and maintain stronger bodies and minds. One eight-ounce serving of milk has eight grams of protein that help build strong muscles.

Real dairy is also a simple source of immune-boosting nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and protein. Dairy is good for you and made with care for the planet. From the farm to your fridge, U.S. dairy is taking steps to reduce food waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

Feel good about choosing real Wisconsin dairy and continue our dairy farmers’ commitment to the environment by making your own recycled milk carton creations.