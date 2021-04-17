 Skip to main content
Julia Nunes: Celebrate Earth Day and enjoy sustainably produced, Wisconsin dairy
Julia Nunes: Celebrate Earth Day and enjoy sustainably produced, Wisconsin dairy

Celebrate Earth Day by enjoying sustainably produced Wisconsin dairy products and turning that milk carton into a recycled creation!

Leading up to Earth Day, it is important to know that Wisconsin dairy products are responsibly and sustainably produced by dairy farmers. The carbon footprint of a glass of milk is two-thirds less than it was 70 years ago, yet it still has the same nutritional benefits and great taste. Additionally, producing a gallon of milk has 19% less greenhouse gas emissions than it did in 2007. That’s equivalent to the amount of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere by half a million acres of U.S. forests every year.

Wisconsin dairy farms use fewer resources due to innovative practices in cow comfort, improved feed and genetics, and modern barn designs. The environmental impact of producing a gallon of milk in 2017 shrunk significantly, requiring 30% less water, 21% less land, and a 19% smaller carbon footprint than it did in 2007 (Dairy Management, Inc., 2020).

Wisconsin is also home to several farmer-led conservation programs, such as the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Discovery Farms, that look to solve environmental challenges and improve farming practices. Researching Wisconsin’s diverse agricultural landscape, UW-Discovery Farms use working farms that are facing various environmental challenges and takes a real-world approach to finding innovative ways to safeguard our land and water resources.

More than 97% of the Wisconsin milk supply comes from farms participating in the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management™ (FARM) program (Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, 2020). The four program silos – animal care, environmental stewardship, antibiotic stewardship, and workforce development – help to show consumers that the dairy industry holds itself to the highest standards. Certified experts evaluate farmers at least once every three years, and third-party verification ensures program integrity from authorities outside of the dairy industry.

Dairy products are produced with the well-being of the planet, animals, and you in mind. Wisconsin milk, cheese, and yogurt provide nutrients people of all ages need to grow and maintain stronger bodies and minds. One eight-ounce serving of milk has eight grams of protein that help build strong muscles.

Real dairy is also a simple source of immune-boosting nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and protein. Dairy is good for you and made with care for the planet. From the farm to your fridge, U.S. dairy is taking steps to reduce food waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

Feel good about choosing real Wisconsin dairy and continue our dairy farmers’ commitment to the environment by making your own recycled milk carton creations.

Find the directions on how to make them at AliceinDairyland.com.

Learn how Wisconsin Dairy Farmers dairy farm families are committed to sustaining and preserving the environment at WisconsinDairy.org/Our-Farms/Sustainability.

Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls is Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland. To learn more about these agribusinesses and to follow her adventures, visit aliceindairyland.com.

Time Capsule: Chippewa County through the years

Relive the sights of yesteryear through the Chippewa Herald's weekly Time Capsule series with short stories and photos of events and places provided from the Chippewa Area History Center.

Time Capsule: Tilden Dam to Rebuild

Time Capsule: Tilden Dam to Rebuild

  • The Daily Independent, Chippewa Falls April 17, 1913
Walter Bros., the hustling proprietors of the Tilden Mill, have had an expert engineer make plans for a new concrete dam at the mill and hope …

Time Capsule: Wissota Ballroom
Local News

Time Capsule: Wissota Ballroom

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
From 1920 to 1977, a building 5 miles east of Chippewa Falls on Highway X was a popular entertainment destination. The building was known over…

Time Capsule: Leslie Willson
Local News

Time Capsule: Leslie Willson

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
Mr. Leslie Willson (1847-1906) was born in Pennsylvania. He moved to Minnesota with his parents in 1862 and in 1867 moved to Eau Claire to wor…

Time Capsule: Lansing A. Wilcox
Local News

Time Capsule: Lansing A. Wilcox

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
“Lansing A. Wilcox, last surviving Wisconsin veteran of the Civil War, was born in Kenosha (WI) March 3, 1846. In February 1864 he enlisted fr…

Time Capsule: West Hill Beauty
Local News
Time Capsule: West Hill Beauty

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
This 1932 photo shows one of the many beautiful old homes of Chippewa Falls, it was built in 1895 at 506 Dover St. by Ira Dickinson. The house…

Time Capsule: Glen Loch Dam
Local News
Time Capsule: Glen Loch Dam

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
This early image of Glen Loch Dam, circa 1910, shows a wider spillway that directs the water over the rock structure on the left and a wooden …

Time Capsule: The Sheeley House
Local News
Time Capsule: The Sheeley House

  • CHIPPEWA HERALD
The Sheeley House, a well-known landmark and beautiful example of Italianate Revival architecture, is located at 236 West River Street in Chip…

