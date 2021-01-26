Julia Nunes: The sustainability of Wisconsin mink

Have you found yourself wanting a nice winter coat that is sustainably produced? A warm coat, perfect for formal events, produced locally, and is biodegradable? Well, you’re in luck because Wisconsin has the perfect option for you: mink!

Not only are Wisconsin mink garments ideal for staying warm during the cold winter months, but they are beautiful to wear. A mink has short “guard hairs,” which is what gives mink coats and hats a sleek look. Mink fur is also extremely soft, thanks to the density of its hair. A mink has 24,000 hairs per square cm. (In comparison, the density of hair on your head is approximately 190 hairs per square cm.)

Wisconsin mink farmers have an international reputation for producing the highest quality mink in the world. Our state’s climate makes Wisconsin the perfect place to raise mink. Winters are cold enough for mink to produce a full, high-quality winter coat, yet our summers are not too hot. Year-round, mink throughout Wisconsin are raised with great care. From optimizing their diet to preventing and responding to diseases like COVID-19, mink ranchers work with veterinarians and nutritionists to keep their animals safe, happy, and healthy.