Julia Nunes: The sustainability of Wisconsin mink

Have you found yourself wanting a nice winter coat that is sustainably produced? A warm coat, perfect for formal events, produced locally, and is biodegradable? Well, you’re in luck because Wisconsin has the perfect option for you: mink!
Not only are Wisconsin mink garments ideal for staying warm during the cold winter months, but they are beautiful to wear. A mink has short “guard hairs,” which is what gives mink coats and hats a sleek look. Mink fur is also extremely soft, thanks to the density of its hair. A mink has 24,000 hairs per square cm. (In comparison, the density of hair on your head is approximately 190 hairs per square cm.)
Wisconsin mink farmers have an international reputation for producing the highest quality mink in the world. Our state’s climate makes Wisconsin the perfect place to raise mink. Winters are cold enough for mink to produce a full, high-quality winter coat, yet our summers are not too hot. Year-round, mink throughout Wisconsin are raised with great care. From optimizing their diet to preventing and responding to diseases like COVID-19, mink ranchers work with veterinarians and nutritionists to keep their animals safe, happy, and healthy.
As consumers look for greater transparency from all agricultural industries, mink farmers have recognized this need and have been certified for raising their mink according to humane standards. In 1985, the United States mink farmers implemented the first humane care standards program for any mink producing county in the world. These standards, which are updated regularly, promote best management practices and responsible animal stewardship.
The neatest thing about our Wisconsin mink? They’re recyclers! A large part of the mink diet is food by-products that are not fit for human consumption. Many Wisconsin food processors partner with our state’s mink breeders to utilize waste products from foods like meat, fish, liver, eggs, cheese, and other products. The mink’s specially formulated diet is mixed fresh and fed to the animals daily. As natural recyclers, mink help keep food waste from entering landfills.
After the minks’ high-quality pelts are removed, the carcasses are repurposed for pet food or even crab bait. Another important secondary by-product from the mink industry is the highly-valued oil produced from the mink’s thick layer of subcutaneous fat. According to Fur Commission USA, mink oil is used to condition and preserve leather, as well as the manufacturing of hypoallergenic facial oils and cosmetics. At a time when sustainability is important to farmers, processors, and consumers alike, Wisconsin’s mink breeders are a great example of commitment to their industry.
For more than 50 years, the Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association has continued the tradition of donating a garment that is presented to each Alice in Dairyland. This year, the Zimbal Mink Farm graciously donated pelts for my mink coat. The coat is beautiful and unique. Everywhere I go, I am proud to say it is genuine Wisconsin mink.
Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls is Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland. To learn more about these agribusinesses and to follow her adventures, visit aliceindairyland.com.