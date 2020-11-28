Julia Nunes: Treat Yourself to Something Special from Wisconsin:

With the holidays fast approaching, many of us are thinking about how we will celebrate this year. Some people are looking for new ways to celebrate from home, and others are unable to be with their usual family and friends. Stay connected by sending a piece of Wisconsin to everyone on your shopping list this year. Look no further than the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program for all of your unique gifting needs.
Since 1983, the program has been trademarked through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP). As you shop the aisles or your computer for your holiday ingredients and gifts this year, keep an eye out for the yellow and red (SSfW) sticker.
This sticker carries a very special meaning. When you see it you can be assured that at least half of the product ingredients, production, or processing has come from right here within our state. With nearly 450 companies participating in this special program, there is bound to be something for everyone.
For your snacking or baking needs, Wisconsin has about 300 varieties of apples and the Wisconsin Apples Growers Association (WAGA) offers heirloom varieties that have been around for hundreds of years. The WAGA apple sampler box features three or four varieties of apples that are ripe now and shipped directly from the orchard. It’s a great gift for the apple lovers in your life or for those unable to visit an orchard.
If you or someone you know is sensitive to nuts, Clasara Oil, based in De Pere, has options for you. They have different sunflower products including sunflower oil and sunflower butter that can be a great substitute for people with nut allergies. They cold-press the seeds for the beneficial oil, which can be used to prepare food.
In my house, the holidays usually mean there will be plenty of pie and I like to top my pie with ice cream. Sassy Cow Creamery, located on a family farm in Columbus, offers ice cream and eggnog. These farm-fresh dairy products are a real treat and will make a great addition to your holiday celebrations.
What do you usually do with pie and ice cream leftovers? Make a malt with CTL Foods Malted Milk Powder. Add two heaping tables spoons of malted milk powder into your favorite ice cream shake and make it a malt. Malts usually remind me of the county fair but an apple pie malt does sound pretty good. Want a secret ingredient in your baked goods? Just add malt! Visit ctlfoods.com to see recipes.
By purchasing Something Special from Wisconsin products, you are not only supporting local producers and processors — you are also supporting the Wisconsin way of life by keeping those dollars in the local economy. To find more local flavors, visit somethingspecialfromwi.com, and you can give thanks to our local farmers and agribusinesses all year long. Wishing you and your family a safe and happy holiday season.
Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls is Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland. To learn more about these agribusinesses and to follow her adventures, visit aliceindairyland.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.