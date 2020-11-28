Julia Nunes: Treat Yourself to Something Special from Wisconsin:

With the holidays fast approaching, many of us are thinking about how we will celebrate this year. Some people are looking for new ways to celebrate from home, and others are unable to be with their usual family and friends. Stay connected by sending a piece of Wisconsin to everyone on your shopping list this year. Look no further than the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program for all of your unique gifting needs.

Since 1983, the program has been trademarked through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP). As you shop the aisles or your computer for your holiday ingredients and gifts this year, keep an eye out for the yellow and red (SSfW) sticker.

This sticker carries a very special meaning. When you see it you can be assured that at least half of the product ingredients, production, or processing has come from right here within our state. With nearly 450 companies participating in this special program, there is bound to be something for everyone.