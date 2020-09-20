Julia Nunes: Wisconsin: America’s potato-land

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Did you know that Wisconsin is one of the top potato-producing states in the nation? We’re Number Three to be exact. In 2018 alone, our state produced more than 27 million pounds of potatoes.

With more potassium than a banana, potatoes are an excellent choice for your dinner plate.

Potatoes are high in fiber and packed full of energy to fuel your body and brain throughout the day. According to the national potato marketing and research organization, Potatoes USA, the majority of the nutrients in a potato are found within the potato itself, not just in the skin. The only nutrient significantly lost when the skin is removed is fiber.

And the best part? There are countless ways to enjoy a potato. My favorites include hash browns with breakfast, red roasted potatoes with lunch, and baked potatoes with dinner.

On my recent tour of Alsum Farms & Produce, located in Friesland in Columbia County in central Wisconsin, I was able to get an insider view of how potatoes are harvested and packaged.

In Wisconsin, potatoes are usually harvested from around late August to mid-October, depending on weather and temperature.