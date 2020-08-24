Julia Nunes: Wisconsin farmers fuel food pantries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin farmers are on the clock 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed or reduced hours of operation of a significant number of Wisconsin businesses and restaurants, many farmers and food processors faced much smaller markets for their products.

With no kids in school to drink cartons of milk, fewer restaurants open to make extra cheesy pizzas or barbecue joints serving pork sandwiches, many farmers have been impacted by contraction of some of their traditional markets.

The Wisconsin Dairy Recovery and Passion for Pork Programs are two programs that were launched earlier this year to help farmers, while also benefiting food banks and food pantries during this time of need.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection joined forces with the state’s leading anti-hunger organization, Hunger Task Force, to create the Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program.

This program helps provide relief to the growing numbers of underfed and unemployed by connecting milk to emergency food organizations throughout the state.