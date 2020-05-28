June's SpringFest Chippewa Falls postponed to 2021

SpringFest Chippewa Falls, previously scheduled for June 26-27 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls, has been postponed until 2021.
Organizers of the festival made the announcement on their Facebook page on Wednesday the event would not go on as scheduled next month “due to the limitations placed on large public gatherings in terms of logistics, size and first and foremost, the health and safety of our staff and event-goers.”
It marks the first time in nine years the Chippewa Falls festival will not go on as planned. Previously this year’s SpringFest was set for May 1-2 prior to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and was moved to May 21-22 and then later June 26-27.
The festival announced musical guests Boogie and the Yo-yo’z (May 21) and Chris Kroeze (May 22) have been signed up for the 2021 festival. The yearly festival celebrates the beginning of spring in Wisconsin with family-friendly activities, live music entertainment and dozens of exhibitors.
All 2020 advance tickets for SpringFest are good for 2021. If you are unable to make the new dates work, the option of donating the purchase to the Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation is available. Otherwise, those interested in a refund can reach out to the foundation at info.springfestcf@gimail.com with the email subject ‘2020 SpringFest Chippewa Falls Refund Request’.
Tickets for 2021’s SpringFest can be purchased online at https://www.nwsfa.com/events/2021/springfest.
SpringFest Chippewa Falls was founded by the Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation in 2011. Over the past eight years, the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club and Foundation has given back more than $137,500 for community grants, youth programs, student scholarships, charities and public projects.
