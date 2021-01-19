Jury trial delays causing problems at Chippewa County Courthouse

Judge Ben Lane, who was sworn in Aug. 1, has still yet to have a jury trial.

Lane said the judges and other court officials put together the COVID response plan, and he is confident in it. Lane said any trials would be held in the largest courtroom, typically used by Judge James Isaacson. That courtroom also has access to two juror rooms, he added.

Another plan in place is to do some juror selection in adjacent rooms, with questioning of potential jurors done via video, so rooms are never crowded.

“We’re doing a lot of things to make this work for jurors,” Lane said. “We think we can safely hold these trials in person.”

One of the major, ongoing cases in the county actually has moved up its trial date. Melanie S. Schrader, 49, of Chippewa Falls is accused of trying to hire a person to kill an ex-boyfriend in September 2019; she was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide. Schrader’s trial date was originally set for April 6, but has now been moved up to begin on March 9. That trial is slated for up to four days.

Chippewa County Clerk Karen Hepfler said that because there haven’t been trials, the county didn’t spend $17,619 in wages/reimbursements and $1,216 in meals for jurors that were budgeted in 2020.