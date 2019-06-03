High school can be a strenuous four years filled with homework and social commitments, but one student from a small Chippewa Valley school excelled and managed the challenges as well as anyone could hope to.
McKenzie Dachel graduated from McDonell Central Catholic High School on Friday, May 24, putting a cap on four years of hard work for the future college student. After transferring from New Auburn following her freshman year, her three years at McDonell saw Dachel playing on the school’s basketball team and engaging in National Honor Society.
She said being involved in both of these organizations at the school helped her form a plethora of social connections, get out in the community to help the less fortunate and also taught her a valuable life skill she will be able to take with her when she enters the workforce.
“Basketball taught me how to work hard for the things that I want in life,” Dachel said. “It also showed me what the future could be like because you might not like everyone you work with, but you still have to find a way to work with them.”
Dachel said one aspect of McDonell which enabled her to succeed academically — in addition to being involved in sports — is the unique size and atmosphere the school offers.
“You get a great education here,” Dachel said. “It’s a small school, so the teachers get more one-on-one time with the students. The teachers are great at what they do and the size of the school helps you develop a relationship with the teachers. It’s a great community.”
Even though it is hard to tear many teenagers away from their phone and get them to focus on academics, Dachel maintains that “school comes first,” a notion passed down to her from an early age.
Another aspect of Dachel's life which may have helped contribute to her focus on academics is her mother Teresa Dachel is the school's business manager. She said a point of emphasis in her parenting was to make sure her only child knew at the end of the day her goal should be to focus on academics, as it is the doorway to life’s opportunities.
“We’ve always explained to her that her only goal in life should be to do well in school in order for her to go on to be what she wants to be,” Teresa Dachel said. “We always tried to help her as much as possible, but she was pretty much a go-getter without our pushing and prodding. We didn’t really have to do much.”
Now that the commencement speech has been given and students have thrown their graduation caps in the air, Dachel said her education is going to continue in Wisconsin. Starting in September, Dachel said she is going to be attending UW-River Falls and will be enrolled in the school’s Pre-Veterinary Medicine program with the end goal of becoming a veterinarian for horses.
Looking back on four years of valuable life experience at McDonell, Dachel’s advice for students is to put your head down, work hard and enjoy the ride.
“Just take the time and do the work,” Dachel said. “It may seem pointless at times, but you’ve just got to do the work to get through high school and get to what comes after. It will go by fast.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.