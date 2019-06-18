Summer is a season for kids to laugh, play and make memories which will last a lifetime. And while most of their time is spent outdoors in the sun, a program at a Chippewa Falls location is stepping in to help challenge their minds during their break from school.
Chill on the Hill is a series of events at the Heyde Center for the Arts designed to introduce children to the arts and culture for 45 minutes by presenting various arts and cultural activities for them to engage with. The events take place on Tuesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on the first floor of the Heyde Center and is free for children to attend with the targeted age group being 4-10 years old. Chill on the Hill will run through Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Executive director for the Heyde Center Debra Johnson said putting on this event series is important as it helps mold the minds and skills of the next generation of artists.
“Keeping kids creatively occupied during the summer is critical,” Johnson said. “It’s important for us to have something available for them to do and keep them occupied. Otherwise, it’s been proven they lose what they’ve learned during their previous year in school, so it’s good to have things in between so the summer doesn’t drag on. You want them to relax, but you also want them to have something creative and constructive to do in the months in between grades.”
The first activity Tuesday morning was sewing and learning how to stitch through the utilization of yarn and Styrofoam plates. Performer Barb Buker said the children in attendance learned valuable skills they can use throughout their lives.
“We’re doing good things here,” Buker said. “Five of the boys here I met yesterday are neighbors in the area around the building and I told them to come on over. They’re here and they’re learning a new craft. This is a skill they can use in other areas like sewing on a button. There are some many things you can do once you learn how to stitch.”
Buker will continue her lesson next week on June 25, where the children attending Chill on the Hill will be sewing two stitch tooth fairy bags for them to use whenever they lose their baby teeth in the coming years. She said following her lessons the kids are lucky to have a number of other performers be involved and lead presentations in the program.
“They’ll have something different to do every week to keep them engaged,” Buker said. “Next week we are doing more sewing, since I have a two-week-program and beyond that a lot of other talented people will be coming in to work with the kids.”
The other community leaders leading community workshops in the Chill on the Hill series include Tammy Lasher, who will be focusing on crafting dream catchers, Carol Way leading an art session, Dorothy Huse teaching gourd decorating, Del and Sharon Braunberge showcasing woodcarving, Jerry Way showcasing stories and songs and ending with Taylor Huppert instilling the craft of string art.
For more information on Chill on the Hill, contact the Heyde Center at cvca@cvca.net or call 715-726-9000 to register a large group for any of the events.
