Kick-off ceremony held for new CVTC Transportation Education Center

Wehling added that the broader community will benefit from the facility as well by increasing opportunities for high school students through dual credit classes and academies and improving motorcycle safety training for the community.

The Transportation Education Center is also expected to host community and industry events, like the electric vehicle showcase that debuted two years ago and drew far more people than expected but has been on hold due to the pandemic, Wehling said.

The facility will be sustainable and built to LEED Silver standards. SDS Architects and BWBR collaborated on the design of the building. The construction manager is Market & Johnson of Eau Claire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many of the subcontractors are from within the CVTC district. Completion is scheduled for June 2022 with program equipment installed over the summer and an opening in time for the Fall 2022 semester.

Karen Kohler, executive director of Institutional Advancement and CVTC Foundation, Inc., said support from local companies helped make TEC possible.