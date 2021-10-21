Kind after vote citing Bannon for contempt of Congress: 'No one is above the law'

“The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has been working hard to shed light on one of our nation's darkest days. The Committee subpoenaed testimony from a number of witnesses so that we can learn the whole story of what occurred leading up to and during this violent insurrection, including Steve Bannon. Unfortunately, he has so far ignored a Congressional subpoena from the Select Committee and obstructed their fact-finding mission. The bipartisan Select Committee unanimously requested the House of Representatives cite Mr. Bannon for contempt of Congress and today I voted to do just that. No one is above the law and the American people deserve answers. We must get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th and help secure the future of our democracy.”