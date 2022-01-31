Kind: Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to receive $3 million in federal funding

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind announced that the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is set to receive $3,165,815 in federal funding. This grant will help reconstruct the existing aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

“Wisconsinites depend on our outstanding regional airports to connect with communities across the state, the country, and the world,” said Kind. “This funding will help the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport make necessary infrastructure upgrades and continue to provide all visitors with a safe and successful travel experience.”

“The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (CVRA) is grateful to our Wisconsin Congressional delegation, including Congressman Kind, for helping to ensure airports receive the necessary financial support to replace our aging infrastructure. Appropriate facilities to house emergency equipment and responders is critical to ensuring CVRA continues to meet federal requirements for hosting airline operations,” said Charity Zich, airport director.

This grant is being funded as part of the supplemental funding provided under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020 and through the CARES Act, both of which Rep. Kind voted to pass.

