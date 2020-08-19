Kind: Politicizing USPS is something the country 'can't afford'

After touring the La Crosse Post Office on Wednesday, Rep. Ron Kind offered strong support for the United States Postal Service, which he said has been politicized and jeopardized in recent weeks.
“The last thing we can afford as a country is to politicize the U.S. Postal Service,” the Democratic congressman from La Crosse said, emphasizing that during a global pandemic, protecting postal workers is essential.
The USPS has been on the minds of many Americans lately, as President Donald Trump’s actions have sought to undermine its services, just ahead of an election expected to bring out record mail-in ballots because of the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Trump’s new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, reversed several changes to the postal service that many feared would slow mail just in time for the November election.
Instead, DeJoy said the changes — like removing mailboxes and sorting machines, and slashing overtime and implementing furloughs — would pause until after the election.
Trump has also walked-back statements he made saying he supported changes to the USPS because it would slow mail-in voting, by saying he supports absentee ballots but not mass voting-by mail, though the two concepts are interchangeable.
“Why the president has decided to declare war on mail-in ballots and absentee ballots is inexplicable to me,” Kind said, noting that the Trump family had already received their absentee ballots this week.
“People need to have the confidence that they are going to vote safely from home, that their ballot is going to count, that their voice is going to be heard,” he added.
Congress is beginning to act, being called out of their regular August recess to pass funding and to bring DeJoy in to testify before the House.
On Saturday, the House is expected to pass COVID-19 relief for the USPS amounting in $25 billion, a number requested by the postal service’s Trump-appointed board of governors to ensure operations are maintained.
Kind said he was happy that DeJoy suspended his plans, but agreed with many who feel it’s not enough to reverse the damage already done, but that this funding would at least protect voters this fall.
“There’s still the feeling that he needs to repair the damage that has already been done, too, to guarantee the timely delivery of everything going through the postal, not just the ballots,” Kind said.
“This legislation will prevent any more of that restructuring that could have an adverse impact on the vote this fall,” he added.
Many are expected to vote by mail in November, which many leaders and officials have encouraged to ensure safety during the pandemic.
But the recent shake-ups with the USPS have caused many voters to panic, wondering whether voting absentee is really the best way.
In Wisconsin, all absentee ballots must be postmarked and received by the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election night, or it won’t be counted.
And regardless of any recent slowing of mail delivery, the Coulee Region’s mail is already largely first shipped to the Twin Cities before being delivered, adding extra time.
Official’s advice: Vote early
Absentee ballots in Wisconsin will begin going out starting Sept. 17, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. But those who request one after that date could wait around a week to receive their ballot in the mail.
Voters also have the option of dropping off absentee ballots to their municipal clerk’s office, the WEC said, and some have secure drop boxes available outside their buildings.
On election days in La Crosse, voters can also bring their absentee ballots directly to their polling place to be counted as well, if they’re worried about having it mailed on time.
Though the USPS will be crucial for this year’s election, Kind was quick to note that many depend on the mail for year-round essential services, like veterans, seniors, medication, social security checks, and connecting rural communities.
“Our United States Postal Service is the envy of the world,” Kind said, “and we tend to take it for granted, and yet all these workers in the middle of the coronavirus are still showing up every day, doing their job.”
The life of a mail carrier
Rep. Kind was joined by a former La Crosse mail carrier on Wednesday, who described the job as more than just stuffing letters into mailboxes, and more of a public servant.
“There wasn’t one day that I didn’t work at this post office that I regretted going to work,” said Gary Knudtson, who worked in the postal service for 31 years, 29 of those in La Crosse.
Mail carriers are more than meets the eye, Knudtson said, but they are often veterans, they are essential workers during a pandemic, they often encounter and aid in first responding or act on things like burglaries while on the job, conduct food drives and monitor elderly or sick patrons day-to-day.
And the Trump administration’s derailing of the USPS affects its employees as much as the patrons it serves, furloughing many and slashing overtime that they desperately need to get their work done.
And it’s on top of persistent fears already felt in the agency.
In La Crosse specifically, Kind said that the post office is facing about 60% turnover of mail carriers in the next five years because of retirements.
But in general, much of the postal service’s resources are unequally burdened, Kind said. It’s currently the only government agency that has to pre-fund its pension program, which drains $5 billion from its resources annually.
And packages from other organizations like FedEx, UPS and Amazon are often reliant on the USPS to get the last mile to doorsteps, putting even more pressure on the service.
This is all on top of an additional layer, that postal workers are essential workers during a global pandemic, continuing their work while others stay home, resulting in some falling ill and even dying because of the virus.
During his tour of the La Crosse Post Office, Kind said he heard about the extra mile staff went to get ballots counted during the August primary.
“Postmasters throughout the district were literally digging through the mail and grabbing those ballots that had come in on election day, and running those, personally, to the clerk’s office to make sure it was there by 8 p.m. that night,” Kind said.
“That’s not the position they should be put in,” Kind said.
