Kind: Politicizing USPS is something the country 'can't afford'

And it’s on top of persistent fears already felt in the agency.

In La Crosse specifically, Kind said that the post office is facing about 60% turnover of mail carriers in the next five years because of retirements.

But in general, much of the postal service’s resources are unequally burdened, Kind said. It’s currently the only government agency that has to pre-fund its pension program, which drains $5 billion from its resources annually.

And packages from other organizations like FedEx, UPS and Amazon are often reliant on the USPS to get the last mile to doorsteps, putting even more pressure on the service.

This is all on top of an additional layer, that postal workers are essential workers during a global pandemic, continuing their work while others stay home, resulting in some falling ill and even dying because of the virus.

During his tour of the La Crosse Post Office, Kind said he heard about the extra mile staff went to get ballots counted during the August primary.

“Postmasters throughout the district were literally digging through the mail and grabbing those ballots that had come in on election day, and running those, personally, to the clerk’s office to make sure it was there by 8 p.m. that night,” Kind said.

“That’s not the position they should be put in,” Kind said.

