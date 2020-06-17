Kitchen fire causes $80,000 damage, no injuries in Chippewa Falls
Kitchen fire causes $80,000 damage, no injuries in Chippewa Falls

The Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department extinguished a kitchen fire that caused an estimated $80,000 in damage and no injuries on Wednesday afternoon in Chippewa Falls.

The department received a report at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday of a structure fire at 904 Therbrook St. in Chippewa Falls.

The first arriving units reported heavy smoke and flames visible from the front and rear of the first floor of the building and two occupants evacuating prior to the unit's arrival. Fire damage was contained to the first-floor apartment which sustained heavy damage.

The second floor received minor smoke damage. Three cats died as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross was contacted and will be assisting the four displaced residents of the building.

Chippewa Fire Protection District provided mutual aid with equipment and eight personnel. A total of 12 personnel from the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department worked to extinguish the fire and investigators are working to determine a cause of the fire. It appears the fire started in the vicinity of the kitchen.

