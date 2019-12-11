Farming is a profession experiencing unprecedented challenges, but an organization took the time to recognize two individuals who are doing their part in keeping the tradition and culture of farming in Wisconsin alive.
The Kiwanis Club of Chippewa Falls Farm-City Program held its 34th annual banquet at the Wissota Health and Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls Wednesday afternoon to honor a few individuals for their contributions to the Chippewa County agricultural community.
The 2019 Kiwanis Agribusiness Friend of the Year award, which recognizes someone in the business community who has helped the farming community during the past year, was awarded to Donald Mcilquham from Chippewa Falls.
The 2019 Kiwanis Agricultural Friend of the Year, which recognizes someone who has stood out in the farming community throughout the year, was awarded to Ronald Steinmetz from Boyd.
Mcilquham has been involved with farming and agriculture for decades and said it is a standout moment of his farming career being awarded the Agribusiness Friend of the Year Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s great to be recognized,” Mcilquham said. “It’s something we like to do and this is a good moment.”
Steinmetz has been a leader in the farming community for decades as well, owning and operating Steinmetz Farm with his wife for years. He said he doesn’t believe he’s ever worked a day in his life, because farming is in his blood and he doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.
“I’ll still be on the farm for a while, at least I hope so,” Steinmetz said. “I enjoy it. I’ve always enjoyed farming and I always will.”
The Kiwanis Club is a national charitable organization that takes pride in donating to causes and organizations that make their communities a better place to live.
For the past 34 years, Kiwanis member Stephen Meinen with the help of his fellow Kiwanis members have coordinated the Kiwanis Club of Chippewa Falls Farm-City program to recognize farmers because they don’t get the credit they deserve.
Meinen said the Chippewa Valley is filled with residents who dedicate their lives to the bountiful cause of farming, and even though only two were recognized formally during Wednesday’s ceremony, hundreds and thousands of people could’ve been recognized for everything they contribute on a daily basis.
“There are many farms and agribusiness people in our rural area who go out of their way to support and respect this community,” Meinen said. “They also support agriculture around the state and on a national level. They are a powerful group and we are proud to continue to put on this event for them.”
