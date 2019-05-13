Chippewa Falls Senior High School student Payton Solberg along with McDonell Central Catholic High School student Trevor Opsal, were recently honored as “Golden Rule Students” by the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club.
In honor of their recognition, Kiwanis Club of Chippewa Falls donated $50 to the charities of their choice.
Solberg, daughter of Pete and Amy Solberg, selected Arrowhead Bible Camp. Opsal, son of Beth and Scott Opsal, selected Operation Troop Appreciation.
Throughout the school year, the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club chooses seniors from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School, nominated by the respective schools’ teachers, using specific criteria including, among others, having respect for all nationalities, race, ages and gender; being willing to stand up for the rights of others; being active in community service; being goal-oriented; and taking responsibility for one’s own actions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.