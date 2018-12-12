A storied local organization named two individuals as their standout friends of the year in the agricultural field.
The Kiwanis Club of Chippewa Falls Farm-City Program held its 33rd annual banquet at the Wissota Health and Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls Wednesday afternoon to honor a few select individuals for their contributions to the Chippewa County agricultural community.
The 2018 Kiwanis Agricultural Friend of the Year award, which recognizes an outstanding member of the local agricultural community, was awarded to Lee Jensen, Five Star Dairy Farm Manager. Over Jensen’s decades long career in the agricultural business he has served on the Chippewa Valley Technical College Agricultural Advisory committee, hosted the Chippewa Valley Farm City Days event and served on other boards and committees committed to aiding the area’s farms and farmers.
Along with his wife, Jean Amundson, Jensen said he attributes the award to the hard work his family has put into the business and said the agricultural business has always been an intrinsic part of his life.
“We never could have built our dairy business if it wasn’t for the equity our family has built over all of the years,” Jensen said. “I did grow up a long time ago and I do remember what some of our land was when we started with it. We have made a lot of tremendous improvements. I will say there are probably easier things you can do in life than dairy farming, but that’s what we chose to do. It’s what we were raised on.”
The second award given out at the early-afternoon banquet was the 2018 Kiwanis Agribusiness Friend of the Year. Now in its fourth year, this award acknowledges a member of the agricultural community who has a particular impact on the business side of the community.
The 2018 Kiwanis Agribusiness Friend of the Year award was awarded to Randy Knapp. Knapp served as the Chippewa County Agricultural Agent for 37 years, is a member of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents Hall of Fame, and has served on the Farm Technology Days executive committee and the Alice-In-Dairyland Committee among others.
Knapp said he attributes the award to the people of Chippewa County, as they have laid the framework for him to be able to enjoy every day of his career.
“I couldn’t have done this without the people of Chippewa County,” Knapp said. “This means a lot to me, because it’s the people of this area that make this job so enjoyable. The leadership and dedication they showed are what made this job easy. Thank you very much.”
The two-hour event was attended by more than 100 people and included a variety of aspects to tie the evening together. It included a performance by the Chippewa Senior High Madrigal Singers, lunch and was hosted by Brady Zwiefelhofer and Cayci Wathke.
Sponsoring and putting on the event was the Kiwanis Club of Chippewa Falls. The Kiwanis Club is an international organization dedicated to helping support initiatives and organizations in the betterment of their communities.
Stephen Meinen, a retired Agricultural Loan Officer, helped organize and host the event and said he is thankful that after over three decades community members continue to flock to the event every year.
“It’s always a joy to put on this event and work on every aspect for the past 33 years,” Meinen said. “It’s something I look forward to and it is the one time of the year I get to see a lot of the people who come. So, it’s a special thing.”
For a list of past Kiwanis Agricultural Friend and Agribusiness Friend of the Year Award recipients, visit the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club website.
