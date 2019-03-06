Two Chippewa Falls High School students were honored by a local organization and made special contributions to charity.
The Kiwanis Club of Chippewa Falls is an organization aimed at empowering youth and creating a better community and this week they honored two high schoolers who they deemed “Golden Rule Students” who showed exemplary good will towards the community.
Chippewa Falls Senior High School student Alyssa Potts along with McDonell Central Catholic High School student Marilyn Newton both received the honor from the club. Along with the recognition, the Kiwanis Club donated $50 to the charity of their choice.
Potts, daughter of Lori and Mark Potts, and Newton, daughter of Jeff and Lynn Newton, both selected Fierce Freedom as their charity to receive the funds. Fierce Freedom is an Altoona based non-profit which works to educate and equip individuals, organizations, and communities to the abolishment of human trafficking.
The Kiwanis Club defines a “Golden Rule Student” as someone who displays respect for all nationalities, races, ages and genders and would be willing to stand up for the rights of others. Additionally they would optimally be active in doing community service, are goal-oriented and take responsibility for their own actions.
The Chippewa Falls chapter meets on Wednesdays at noon at Avalon Hotel and Conference Center. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Chippewa Falls, visit www.chippewafallskiwanis.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.