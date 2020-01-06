Living by the “Golden Rule,” can be difficult, but two local high school students are rising to the challenge.
Chippewa Falls Senior High School student Emma Eslinger along with McDonell Central Catholic High School student Alexandria Johnson were recently honored as “Golden Rule Students” by the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club.
In honor of their recognition, Kiwanis Club of Chippewa Falls donated $50 to the charities of their choice.
Eslinger, daughter of Rodney and Deanne Eslinger, selected Legacy Community Center (Agnes’ Table). Johnson, daughter of Kathleen Adams, selected Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club.
Throughout the school year, the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club chooses seniors from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School, nominated by the respective schools’ teachers, using specific criteria including:
- Respecting all nationalities, race, ages and gender
- Willing to stand up for the rights of others
- Providing community service
- Being goal-oriented
- Taking responsibility for one’s actions
The Chippewa Falls chapter meets on Wednesdays at noon at Avalon Hotel and Conference Center. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Chippewa Falls, visit www.chippewafallskiwanis.org.
