Chippewa Falls Senior High School student Faith Ford and McDonell Central Catholic High School student Jessica Eisenreich were recently honored as “Golden Rule Students” by the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club. In honor of their recognition, Kiwanis Club of Chippewa Falls donated $50 to the charities of their choice.
Ford, daughter of Eli and Tammy Ford, selected the Greenhalgh Memorial Music Endowment Fund through the Community Foundation. Eisenreich, daughter of James and Lori Eisenreich, selected the Boys and Girls Club.
Throughout the school year, the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club chooses seniors from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School, nominated by the respective schools’ teachers, using specific criteria including, among others:
- Respect for all nationalities, race, ages and gender
- Would be willing to stand up for the rights of others
- Active in doing community service
- Being goal-oriented
- Taking responsibility for one’s own actions
The Chippewa Falls chapter meets on Wednesdays at noon at Avalon Hotel and Conference Center. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Chippewa Falls, visit chippewafallskiwanis.org.
