KJ's Fresh Market in Cornell celebrates 80 years of history

A favorite Cornell grocery destination’s parent company is celebrating eight decades of business.
KJ’s Fresh Market in Cornell is celebrating the success of its business partnership. Marketplace Foods, KJ’s Fresh Market and Johanneson’s Inc. history now spans 80 years, with 2020 being the Diamond Anniversary.
The company was founded by Thelma and John Johanneson in a small country grocery store in Edinburgh, North Dakota, in 1940. As their store progressed and the business prospered, they relocated to Fargo, North Dakota, and opened a new location and operated for several years.
Looking to expand the business, they moved to Bemidji, Minnesota, in 1957 and opened their first store in Northern Minnesota.
Bemidji became the company and family headquarters and continues today. In 1962, John Johanneson took a gigantic leap and built his first ground-up new supermarket across from Bemidji State University. That store later became known as “Super John’s” and became a very successful store and a staple of the Bemidji community.
With the success of that new operation, the next generation of Johanneson grocers — Lance Johanneson, Keith Johanneson and Rich Johanneson — began to play an active role in the business.
For the next 25 years, the company expanded and purchased several stores in various rural communities in Northern Minnesota. The company operated stores in Wisconsin, Colorado, Florida, North Dakota and Minnesota.
John “Super John” Johanneson retired in the early 1970s from the day-to-day operations of the business and Keith Johanneson became president. Today, the combined companies primarily operate under three entities, Johanneson’s, Inc., Johanneson’s of North Dakota, and KJ’S of WI, Inc.
Keith Johanneson is CEO and the companies are organizationally integrated. The company has grown from a small base of 26 employees to now more than 800 employees, owns and operates supermarkets in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The company’s primary supplier of product is SpartanNash and has excellent relationships with multiple national and regional vendors.
The company is proud of its involvement including various local and regional organizations in the communities the company serves.
In addition to Cornell, the company operates three other Wisconsin groceries — KJ’s Fresh Markets in Grantsburg, Chetek and Barron.
