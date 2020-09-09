KJ's Fresh Market in Cornell celebrates 80 years of history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A favorite Cornell grocery destination’s parent company is celebrating eight decades of business.

KJ’s Fresh Market in Cornell is celebrating the success of its business partnership. Marketplace Foods, KJ’s Fresh Market and Johanneson’s Inc. history now spans 80 years, with 2020 being the Diamond Anniversary.

The company was founded by Thelma and John Johanneson in a small country grocery store in Edinburgh, North Dakota, in 1940. As their store progressed and the business prospered, they relocated to Fargo, North Dakota, and opened a new location and operated for several years.

Looking to expand the business, they moved to Bemidji, Minnesota, in 1957 and opened their first store in Northern Minnesota.

Bemidji became the company and family headquarters and continues today. In 1962, John Johanneson took a gigantic leap and built his first ground-up new supermarket across from Bemidji State University. That store later became known as “Super John’s” and became a very successful store and a staple of the Bemidji community.

With the success of that new operation, the next generation of Johanneson grocers — Lance Johanneson, Keith Johanneson and Rich Johanneson — began to play an active role in the business.