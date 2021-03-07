Know a teacher who deserves community recognition? Tell us

Virtual, hybrid or in-person, or a combination of these, teachers have been meeting the challenges of this year unlike any other.
They deserve a shout out, and the River Valley Media Group wants to put them in the spotlight with your help.
Tell us about a teacher who deserves community recognition for doing special work this year.
School personnel, parents and students are encouraged to fill out a form at https://go.chippewa.com/teachers and let us know.
You can add photo and video too.
Make a teacher smile for good reason.
