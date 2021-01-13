Kyle Featherstone releases debut solo EP 'Becoming'

A veteran musician is transforming and becoming something new entirely.
Kyle Featherstone, a musician known in the Chippewa Valley for playing guitar/singing for touring groups such as The Millenium and The Picture Perfect, has stepped out on his own for the first time.
Going by the artist name Feather, Featherstone released his first five song EP Wednesday entitled “Becoming,” a culmination of years of songwriting, collaboration and expanding his artistic abilities.
The music on the EP is filled with emotion, dance elements and melodic melodies akin to artists such as Coldplay and Andrew McMahon. He said the struggle to be satisfied with his first original solo recordings was the main hurdle to jump over and he hopes overcoming this struggle will inspire others to do just that in their own lives.
“For artists specifically, sharing their music is sharing themselves,” Featherstone said. “It shows who they are, the intimate sides of that and I was getting in my own way because I needed things to reach a certain caliber and it wasn’t preventing me from enjoying the process and making progress forward. This EP became a literal and metaphoric example of sharing the music I’ve been making over the past few years and also use it as a message for myself to be okay with what the songs are, even though half the time I wasn’t sure of what to do sonically. We’re constantly growing and changing and we’re becoming someone new every day.”
Prior to the release of “Becoming,” Feather has been known across the country for producing more rock/indie/pop music as opposed to the electronic music he’s currently delving into. He said the inspiration for exploring this new genre came after he decided to leave his touring pop/rock band and finding inspiration elsewhere in another musical subculture.
“I started making music on my own, and began stepping into more of a producing role when it came to demoing, making songs and putting together an album,” Featherstone said. “The pop music realm also became really fascinating for me and around that same time I went to my first music festival. There I got a good dose of the more interesting sides of pop and electronic music. With that, I wanted to take more time and learn how to produce music which stimulated me.”
Traditionally, when bands/artists decide to make a new recording, they’ll demo the music, find a producer/engineer to work with, record the music, send it to someone else to be mixed and send it off one more time to be mastered. However, Featherstone decided to go in a different direction while making “Becoming.”
Taking on the role of producer on his new album, Feather handled the vast majority of production on his recordings. And rather than singing on all of the five songs himself, he decided to bring guest vocalists Kait Weston, Lostboycrow and Steven K onto the project in order to let him develop his vocals at a time where he isn’t juggling so many roles.
“It’s been a ride,” Featherstone said. “It’s been a lot of work. There are so many things you need to become good at all at once. As a modern producer, you end up taking on a lot of roles where traditionally they’d be filled by other people. But it keeps me really busy and stimulated, so I’m constantly feeling like I have something to work on.”
The first single from the EP, “Safe House,” was released at the tail end of 2020 and quickly garnered attention. The single has received tens of thousands of plays on Spotify and Apple Music, and the EP was pre-saved on streaming services more than 500 times before it was even released.
Now that his EP is out and hitting listeners’ ears, Featherstone said the next steps for Feather will include crafting more music, playing live shows as soon as it’s safe to do so and growing personally/artistically (the main message he hopes listeners take in while hearing the record).
“I hope people feel encouraged to share the things they struggle with and the things they aren’t sure about,” Featherstone said. “We all have a lot in common, and that comes across more in our struggles, our fears, our issues and our insecurities. I hope we can start building a culture where we’re okay with sharing the people we are and the people we’re becoming.”
Feather’s debut EP “Becoming,” is available on Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming services. For more information you can visit www.featherofficial.com.