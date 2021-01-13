Kyle Featherstone releases debut solo EP 'Becoming'

Prior to the release of “Becoming,” Feather has been known across the country for producing more rock/indie/pop music as opposed to the electronic music he’s currently delving into. He said the inspiration for exploring this new genre came after he decided to leave his touring pop/rock band and finding inspiration elsewhere in another musical subculture.

“I started making music on my own, and began stepping into more of a producing role when it came to demoing, making songs and putting together an album,” Featherstone said. “The pop music realm also became really fascinating for me and around that same time I went to my first music festival. There I got a good dose of the more interesting sides of pop and electronic music. With that, I wanted to take more time and learn how to produce music which stimulated me.”

Traditionally, when bands/artists decide to make a new recording, they’ll demo the music, find a producer/engineer to work with, record the music, send it to someone else to be mixed and send it off one more time to be mastered. However, Featherstone decided to go in a different direction while making “Becoming.”