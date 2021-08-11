L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls receives $1 million federal grant

A Chippewa Falls-based treatment center has received a $1 million federal grant to combat the rising opioid crisis in four western Wisconsin counties.

L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, a service of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, received the grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

The money will fund a three-year project to address opioid use in Chippewa, Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties. Those counties have worked together to create an opioid prevention program.

Toni Simonson, executive director of behavioral care at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and Prevea Health, said it was an honor to receive the grant.

“We’re very excited,” Simonson said Tuesday. “We applied for it five months ago. We’re thrilled when we received the notice.”

L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center previously received a $200,000 planning grant, which was used to establish the program; this money now funds it.

“There are many needs in these four counties,” she said. “(Opioids) continue to escalate, especially since COVID; there has been an increase in overdose deaths. And there hasn’t been resources to address it.”