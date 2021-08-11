L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls receives $1 million federal grant

A Chippewa Falls-based treatment center has received a $1 million federal grant to combat the rising opioid crisis in four western Wisconsin counties.
L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, a service of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, received the grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
The money will fund a three-year project to address opioid use in Chippewa, Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties. Those counties have worked together to create an opioid prevention program.
Toni Simonson, executive director of behavioral care at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and Prevea Health, said it was an honor to receive the grant.
“We’re very excited,” Simonson said Tuesday. “We applied for it five months ago. We’re thrilled when we received the notice.”
L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center previously received a $200,000 planning grant, which was used to establish the program; this money now funds it.
“There are many needs in these four counties,” she said. “(Opioids) continue to escalate, especially since COVID; there has been an increase in overdose deaths. And there hasn’t been resources to address it.”
The program includes community education, drug take-back events, youth prevention, drug screenings and treatment, professional development of alcohol and drug treatment providers, increase collaboration with law enforcement and first responders and data collection.
L.E. Phillips-Lbertas Treatment Center will use a $15,000 grant from the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis Foundation to assist in implementing the opioid response plan. The treatment center, located at 2661 Highway I, opened in 1977. It has become a member of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Clinic. The 38-bed facility includes 22 dedicated to a detox wing, from drugs to alcohol.
“Typically, we are at capacity, and we have a waiting list,” she said.