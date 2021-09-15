L.E. Phillips Senior Center unveils major upgrades

A local senior center just completed its latest upgrades and is ready for the public to see them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire held an open house for the expansion of their facility on Wednesday which included a variety of different activities throughout the day. Some of the new additions include a ground floor fitness gym and a multi-purpose room, along with two lower-level multi-purpose rooms and a lower-level billiards room.

“It is so exciting to finally have this expansion and remodeling complete,” Mary Pica-Anderson, L.E. Phillips Senior Center Executive Director said. “We can’t wait to show everyone the improvements and additions made for our vibrant senior population.”

Other activities included in the open house celebration included facility tours, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a thrift sale and a car show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0