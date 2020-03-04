La Crosse bishop urges caution against virus

The bishop of the La Crosse Diocese is urging pastors to use common sense in dealing with the coronavirus.

“I am asking all pastors, deacons and pastoral associates in the Diocese of La Crosse to take these preventative steps with regard to the celebration of liturgy in your parishes,” Bishop William Patrick Callahan said. “Priests, deacons and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion should be urged to practice good hygiene, washing their hands before Mass or even using an alcohol based anti-bacterial solution before and after distributing Holy Communion.”

He also urged that all chalices and ciboria be cleaned thoroughly.

“Assure the faithful that if they are sick or experiencing symptoms of sickness they are not obliged to attend Mass, and even that out of charity they ought not to attend,” the bishop said. “Suspend the exchange of the sign of peace or instruct that it be exchanged without physical contact. Further precautionary measures may be made at the discretion of the pastor such as suspending the distribution of the Precious Blood from the chalice and the consideration of emptying holy water fonts.”

He urged prayer for those affected by the illness that health-care professionals for who are helping them.

