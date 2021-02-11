La Crosse Promise names Aaron Czappa executive director

Following an extensive search, La Crosse Promise has hired Aaron Czappa as new executive director.

Czappa brings 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector to La Crosse Promise’s innovative education programs.

“I am very excited to accept the executive director position,” said Czappa. “I want to promote La Crosse Promise with a strong presence in the community, and I look forward to supporting and expanding its mission and programs.”

During his past tenure at the Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity, Czappa started the organization’s first ReStore and developed the neighborhood home repair program. He formerly served as learning support specialist/disability services specialist at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin–Stout and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Aaron’s energy and excitement are a welcome addition to La Crosse Promise,” said Amy Noel, president of the La Crosse Promise Board of Directors.

Czappa began his new role on Wednesday. He will oversee a unique neighborhood program that targets historic, but challenged, La Crosse neighborhoods.