La Crosse Promise names Aaron Czappa executive director

Following an extensive search, La Crosse Promise has hired Aaron Czappa as new executive director.
Czappa brings 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector to La Crosse Promise’s innovative education programs.
“I am very excited to accept the executive director position,” said Czappa. “I want to promote La Crosse Promise with a strong presence in the community, and I look forward to supporting and expanding its mission and programs.”
During his past tenure at the Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity, Czappa started the organization’s first ReStore and developed the neighborhood home repair program. He formerly served as learning support specialist/disability services specialist at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin–Stout and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.
“Aaron’s energy and excitement are a welcome addition to La Crosse Promise,” said Amy Noel, president of the La Crosse Promise Board of Directors.
Czappa began his new role on Wednesday. He will oversee a unique neighborhood program that targets historic, but challenged, La Crosse neighborhoods.
Since 2015, the program has awarded education scholarship dollars to those who buy, build, or renovate homes in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Washburn neighborhoods. To date, the program has leveraged more than $6.5 million of private investment in La Crosse neighborhoods.
Czappa will also support La Crosse Promise Future Centers, launched in 2012. Future Centers are advising centers providing academic and career planning resources for all high school students in the School District of La Crosse.
This program has grown to provide services to approximately 90% of all School District of La Crosse high school students. Future Center advisors have assisted students in earning more than $1 million in scholarship dollars over the previous two school years.
La Crosse Promise is a non-profit organization working to economically transform La Crosse, and improve the quality of life for all citizens through a strong commitment to education. For more information visit lacrossepromise.org.