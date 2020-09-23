La Crosse Tribune editor Rusty Cunningham to retire

“I’m so blessed that my wife, Gail, and our son, Corey, have been incredibly understanding and supportive of the long hours and interrupted dinners and weekends. Not many wives would understand a husband skipping out on dinner when her parents came to town. But when Cary Grant dies two blocks from your newspaper in Davenport, you go.”

In August 1997, he advanced to editor of the La Crosse Tribune, before becoming publisher of Capital Newspapers-Portage division for the duration of 2002 and 2003. In 2004, he returned to La Crosse to serve as publisher of the Tribune, and under Cunningham’s leadership, the River Valley Newspaper Group was awarded Lee Enterprises’ 2011 Enterprise of the Year Award.

Five years later, Cunningham returned to the role of editor, where he has presided over the Tribune since, insisting on fairness, honesty and integrity in both the product put out under his helm and those writing the copy.

“I’ve been fortunate to know and work with a number of editors over the years who are woven into the fabric of the communities they serve,” says Marc Chase, Midwest regional editor for Lee Enterprises. “Rusty is one of those incredibly valuable journalists. Rusty’s work ethic in this field is unmatched, but his pure passion for the readers and communities of River Valley is what truly sets him apart.”