Labor shortages and non-livable wages plague Chippewa Falls heading into Labor Day

Heading into a national celebration of the American workforce, many businesses looking for workers in the Chippewa Valley face unprecedented challenges.

Labor Day, is a federal holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September in any given year to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States.

Labor Day this year takes place on Monday, and Mike Jordan, president of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said there is a major shortage of workers in the city of Chippewa Falls.

“There are labor shortages right now and that is having a direct impact on the businesses in our community,” Jordan said. “There have been programs that have provided assistance to workers that were not gainfully employed, some of those incentives still remain. We have been an advocate to see those incentives end so that we can get people back to work. We have plenty of open jobs.”

Chippewa County currently sits at a 3.6% unemployment rate, one of the lowest in Wisconsin. However, businesses in Chippewa Falls can commonly be seen with “now hiring” signs plastered on their doors and in their storefronts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}