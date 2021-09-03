Labor shortages and non-livable wages plague Chippewa Falls heading into Labor Day

Heading into a national celebration of the American workforce, many businesses looking for workers in the Chippewa Valley face unprecedented challenges.
Labor Day, is a federal holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September in any given year to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States.
Labor Day this year takes place on Monday, and Mike Jordan, president of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said there is a major shortage of workers in the city of Chippewa Falls.
“There are labor shortages right now and that is having a direct impact on the businesses in our community,” Jordan said. “There have been programs that have provided assistance to workers that were not gainfully employed, some of those incentives still remain. We have been an advocate to see those incentives end so that we can get people back to work. We have plenty of open jobs.”
Chippewa County currently sits at a 3.6% unemployment rate, one of the lowest in Wisconsin. However, businesses in Chippewa Falls can commonly be seen with “now hiring” signs plastered on their doors and in their storefronts.
There is no consensus on what the sole cause of the labor shortage is, but one of the potential causes is that of a “livable wage.” Many businesses are losing workers due to offering wages which put their employees under the poverty line, while others don’t offer flexible schedules to accommodate other areas of their workers’ lives such as post-secondary education or childcare.
Another factor is the continually extended unemployment benefits offered during the coronavirus pandemic, which often offer more money per week to unemployed individuals than they would’ve earned at their former positions.
“The labor shortage is something the entire state has known about for the past eight-to-10 years,” Jordan said. “With covid, that has sped up what we knew was going to happen. There are more people retiring than are being born. We’ve known for quite a while that there were going to be issues, but the pandemic sped it up quite a bit.”
Michael Bauer, a former bar back/bartender in Chippewa Falls who lost his job in July of 2020, hasn’t worked since due to the lack of fair paying jobs and making more money now than he did the same time a year ago.
“I’m not willing to work for less than I deserve or can live off of,” Bauer said. “I keep seeing more-and-more restaurants shutting down randomly because they can’t find people to work. That should be a wakeup call. If you can’t pay people a livable wage, your business isn’t sustainable. Plan and simple.”
Heading into Labor Day, the unemployment rate in Wisconsin continues to drop, but the conflict between non-livable wages and workers who expect better will remain for the foreseeable future.