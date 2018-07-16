Materials, fishing and waterway clearance for the construction of a new bridge over Paint Creek were among the few concerns discussed Monday at the town of Lafayette’s public involvement meeting.
The $1.2 million replacement for the dilapidated and now demolished bridge over the creek between 197th and 195th streets in Lafayette is similar to designs and formats that were selected when designs for a replacement bridge were drawn up a few years ago, Town Chairman David Staber said.
That replacement was set for construction in 2021, but after a Mother’s Day weekend observation shut down the drooping bridge, the township had to move forward with a replacement sooner.
That also limits the town from making any major changes to the new design, Staber said.
“The public information is a required part of building a bridge. We did the same thing for the first design of the bridge,” Staber said. “…With no bridge there, we don’t have a whole lot of time to redesign it.”
The bridge was demolished before the Fourth of July by Larson Construction Co. Inc. The final price for the demolition has not come in yet, but estimates place it near $75,000, Staber said.
Chris McMahon, supervisor within Structural Engineering at Ayres, presented details of the bridge to a few dozen Lafayette residents Monday.
The new bridge, McMahon said, is a stripped-down version of what was planned for 2021. That version was a $1.4 million bridge, with longer expansions into the roadway.
Construction on the new bridge will feature concrete casings around two steel pilings into the creek bed. The concrete will protect the pilings from algae and microbes that eat away at steel – a problem with the previous bridge, McMahon said.
The bridge is a 250-foot-long project, reaching into the roadway 75 feet to the south and 50 feet to the north. The center of the bridge will be nine inches higher than the previous one, McMahon said, and boaters can anticipate no issues when crossing beneath it.
As of now, construction on the bridge cannot begin until after June 15, 2019, Staber and McMahon said, based on a Wisconsin DNR ordinance to allow for fish spawning season.
The township was given special permission to begin removal of the bowed bridge before June 15 this year due to safety concerns. McMahon told the crowd Monday that it is possible the DNR will allow for construction to begin since the bridge was taken out of commission earlier than the town planned for and is no longer there.
The DNR has initially said no, McMahon said.
Construction will last four months, he added, and if it starts after June 15, the public can anticipate an open, new bridge in October. Should the DNR allow for an earlier start date, McMahon was hopeful that the new bridge could be finished as early as July 2019.
During construction, the public can travel underneath the bridge via boats, but they will have to wait for workers to stop what they are doing to allow for passage, McMahon said, adding there could be days of construction when boat traffic is not allowed.
No provisions have been made for people fishing, especially as the township tries to keep bridge costs as low as possible, McMahon told the crowd Monday.
Wisconsin is providing $790,000 for the project, and the town and Chippewa County will split the remaining $410,000 for the project. Specifics for splitting the remainder of the bill have not been figured out yet, Staber said.
Under the state’s local bridge replacement project, Wisconsin normally pays for 80 percent of the costs to replace a bridge. The state’s contribution is lower than anticipated and what is the norm, McMahon said, adding that he tried to keep the project as bare bones as possible.
“The whole point of this new project is to minimize costs,” McMahon said.
As for the next steps, McMahon said the environmental documents for the project have to be approved before the final plans can be set, with a goal deadline of Nov. 1. Bidding for the project is set to begin Jan. 8, 2019.
The public can comment on the design plans for the bridge over Paint Creek in Lafayette through Wednesday, Aug. 1.
