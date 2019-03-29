A referendum Tuesday in the town of Lafayette, east of Chippewa Falls, asks voters if they will allow the use of ATVs and UTVs on all town highways.
Town chairman David Staber said it is a non-binding referendum. Staber doesn’t support the measure; he voted against placing the measure on the ballot.
“It would be very difficult to open roads in Lafayette,” Staber said. “The county is very strict on which roads will be open to ATVs. Right now, there are only limited sections (of road) open in Lafayette.”
Staber said people should just continue to bring their all-terrain vehicles on trailers to where they plan to use them.
“They don’t belong on the highway,” Staber said. “The owner’s manuals say ‘don’t drive on roads.’ They were never intended as a highway vehicle.”
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk also has concerns about the idea.
“You put them on the highway; if they a collision with any vehicle, they aren’t going to win that battle,” Kowalczyk said.
If the measure were to pass, Kowalczyk said people need to make sure their youth are certified for using the machines, and to always wear helmets.
The town of Butler in Clark County has an identical referendum question on allowing ATVs and UTVs on town roads.
Lake Holcombe schools
In Lake Holcombe, residents are being asked to exceed spending limits by $850,000 a year for the next three years for operational and maintenance expenses. In April 2013, Lake Holcombe voters initially approved a referendum that allowed the school system to exceed revenue caps by $675,000 a year over three years. Voters approved an identical referendum in 2016, with the measure receiving 71 percent of the vote, as it passed 894-366.
The school board has previously said that if these measures didn’t pass, the district would likely dissolve, with students being sent to up to six different neighboring school districts. Dissolving was preferred over consolidating with a nearby school because of the geographic size of the district.
