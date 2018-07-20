Lake Hallie residents and business employees were forced to evacuate Friday afternoon after a contractor hit a gas main at the corner of 40th Ave. and 130th St.
Evacuees were relocated to Jehovah Witness Church on Highway 124, and one firefighter was "released from the scene for a heat-related issue," said John Andersen, deputy chief of fire prevention at the Chippewa Fire District, in a press release.
A total of 28 firefighters responded.
The Chippewa Fire District responded to a reported gas leak at 3 p.m. Contractor TDI Cable of Hudson had burrowed underneath 130th St. and struck a four-inch gas main, Andersen said.
Xcel Energy workers clamped the four-inch line in two places, stopping the leak.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 7 p.m., though Xcel workers were expected to remain on the scene for "the majority of the evening," Andersen said.
Authorities evacuated a one square mile area southeast of 130th St., including residents of the Horgan subdivision and businesses along 129th St. and 37th Ave.
"As a precaution, the gas and oil terminal at North Prairie View Road ceased operation of its loading docks and flaring off of excess product vapors," Andersen said.
The village send out emails to affected residents and used a "reverse 911" system.
"Unlike the explosion at Sun Prairie several weeks ago, the natural gas (which is lighter than air) was not trapped beneath the ground, but flowed upwards and was dispersed by the 12-15 mph wind coming from the north-northeast," Andersen said.
Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire fire departments provided standby EMS services during the incident. Chippewa County Emergency Government and the Red Cross gave water to firefighters and evacuees.
