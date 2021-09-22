 Skip to main content
Lake Hallie man arrested on possible charges of sexual assault

A Lake Hallie man has been arrested on possible charges of sexual assault.

James D. Sande, 53, 19941 Cth X, appeared for a bond hearing Friday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of third-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, domestic disorderly conduct and false imprisonment.

Judge James Isaacson released Sande on a signature bond and set a return date for Nov. 2. As terms of his release, Sande can visit the home once to gather his belongings; he is to have no contact with the victim or the residence other than that one visit.

The Lake Hallie Police Department was the investigating agency. A police report was not immediately available.

