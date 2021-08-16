 Skip to main content
Lake Hallie man bound over for trial in accused striking and killing of a 60-year-old man
Peterson_MUG

A Lake Hallie man accused of striking and killing a 60-year-old man with his vehicle in Lake Hallie and fleeing the scene in May 2020 has been bound over for trial.

Christopher J. Peterson, 39, is charged in Chippewa County Court with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run involving death.

Peterson appeared for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, where Judge James Isaacson determined that a crime was likely committed and Peterson likely committed it, and he bound Peterson over for trial. Peterson will return to court Nov. 3 for an arraignment; no trial dates have been set.

Peterson previously posted a $5,000 cash bond. He cannot possess drugs or alcohol or enter taverns, and he must take a daily preliminary breath test.

According to a Lake Hallie Police Department press release, officers responded at 5:51 a.m. May 2, 2020, to a report of an unresponsive male lying in a ditch near the intersection of Highway OO and 30th Avenue. The man, Dennis Mohr, 60, was deceased from injuries that appeared to be caused by being struck by a vehicle. Authorities said Mohr was walking in the lane of traffic prior to the crash.

Officers found debris that matched a Hummer SUV. Officers knew there was a vehicle matching that description in the neighborhood and located it. The Hummer had damage that matched what was left behind at the scene, and fabric belonging to Mohr’s clothing was found on the bumper. Peterson was located, and he admitted to driving the vehicle. He consented to a blood draw, which showed a .054 blood-alcohol level, which is not above the legal limit. Peterson said he did not consume alcohol before the crash; he drank after he arrived back home.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrived at the scene to perform an accident reconstruction.

Earlier in the day, officers had seen Mohr and warned him not to walk in the traffic lanes.

