Lake Hallie man bound over for trial in accused striking and killing of a 60-year-old man

A Lake Hallie man accused of striking and killing a 60-year-old man with his vehicle in Lake Hallie and fleeing the scene in May 2020 has been bound over for trial.

Christopher J. Peterson, 39, is charged in Chippewa County Court with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run involving death.

Peterson appeared for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, where Judge James Isaacson determined that a crime was likely committed and Peterson likely committed it, and he bound Peterson over for trial. Peterson will return to court Nov. 3 for an arraignment; no trial dates have been set.

Peterson previously posted a $5,000 cash bond. He cannot possess drugs or alcohol or enter taverns, and he must take a daily preliminary breath test.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a Lake Hallie Police Department press release, officers responded at 5:51 a.m. May 2, 2020, to a report of an unresponsive male lying in a ditch near the intersection of Highway OO and 30th Avenue. The man, Dennis Mohr, 60, was deceased from injuries that appeared to be caused by being struck by a vehicle. Authorities said Mohr was walking in the lane of traffic prior to the crash.