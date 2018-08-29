A Lake Hallie man was charged Tuesday with having 11 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and a throwing hatchet inside his apartment.
David S. Dresel, 44, of 3189 S. Joles Pkwy., signed a $1,000 cash bond Friday, according to online court records.
Dresel was charged with five felonies:
- Possession of amphetamine with intent-party to a crime.
- Possession of THC-party to a crime.
- Possession of methamphetamine-party to a crime.
- Maintaining a drug trafficking place.
- Felony bail jumping.
Law enforcement responded to Dresel’s apartment complex at 9:21 p.m. Aug. 22 for a report of the drug odor, according to a criminal complaint.
An officer detained a man who then went into Dresel’s apartment.
Inside, the officer found suspected methamphetamine, THC, drug paraphernalia, pipes, knives, a throwing hatchet, pills, cash, beer and vodka, according to the complaint.
At the time, Dresel was free on bond in an Eau Claire County case, where he pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine and marijuana.
As conditions of that bond, Dresel was not to have alcohol.
Dresel made an initial appearance Tuesday in Chippewa County court.
