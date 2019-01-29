A Lake Hallie man who participated in illegal hunts in the fall of 2015 was convicted Monday for his role in the incidents.
Austin M. Galindo, 19, 3107 Highway OO, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to resisting a conservation warden. The plea came on what was to be the opening day of his trial.
Judge Steve Cray fined Galindo $443 and revoked all of Galindo’s Department of Natural Resources privileges for one year.
Galindo was initially charged with failure to attach an ear tag to a deer, hunting during closed season, and illegal shining of deer.
According to the criminal complaint, in November 2015, Galindo used a spotlight to shine deer around Chippewa Falls, and his accomplice, Colton Denning, shot at deer. This occurred after 10 p.m., which is past legal hunting hours.
Denning, 20, of 369 Daisy Lane, Altoona, pleaded guilty in February 2018 to illegally shining deer and resisting a warden. He was ordered to serve two days in jail and his hunting rights were revoked for six years.
“Galindo shined a trophy buck with a spotlight that Denning shot with his bow and from (a) vehicle off road,” the complaint states. Denning “knew people from the Chippewa Falls community were familiar with seeing the buck around the city and watching it due to its large rack and unique drop tine.”
The buck was described as a 14-pointer.
Denning would later register the animal in Clark County because he was fearful people would recognize it if he registered it in Chippewa County.
Denning also admitted to authorities he had done a similar hunt in October 2015 near Jim Falls, saying he shot at between 20 and 25 deer one evening, using a bow and arrow, and he estimated he killed nine of them.
When police interviewed Galindo, he denied his involvement in the illegal hunts.
However, police searched Denning’s residence, where they seized the trophy buck, and they also obtained a photo of Denning, Galindo, and another person who had posed with the animal.
