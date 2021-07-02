Lake Hallie man to serve six-month jail sentence for sixth drunken-driving offense

A Lake Hallie man accused of his sixth drunken-driving offense in Bloomer will serve a six-month jail sentence.

Daniel L. Sloan, 57, 1931 Highway OO, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to bail jumping and possession of marijuana; a charge of OWI-6th offense was read-in and dismissed.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, and ordered Sloan to pay $2,730 in court costs and fines. Sloan was given work release privileges.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, the officer was on patrol in downtown Bloomer on Jan. 18, 2020, and observed Sloan’s car heading in an erratic pattern, including crossing left of the center line.

The officer pulled over Sloan, who failed a field sobriety test. He also refused a preliminary breath test. He also refused to submit to a blood draw, so the officer had to obtain a search warrant to obtain one.

Online court records show Sloan was convicted of his fifth drunken-driving offense in Eau Claire County in 2013.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0